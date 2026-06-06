TMC in Lok Sabha stares at split

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI: Days after the Trinamool Congress suffered a major split in the West Bengal Assembly, the party appears to be staring at a possible exodus of its parliamentarians.

On Friday, a veteran Trinamool MP claimed that the party could crumble in Parliament “sooner than anybody imagined”, mirroring the dizzying pace at which Mamata Banerjee’s MLAs had abandoned her on Wednesday. “I have come to know from two or three most reliable sources that a similar collapse of the parliamentary party might also happen soon,” he told the media in Delhi.

According to sources, at least 20 Lok Sabha MPs may form a separate bloc and drift away from the TMC, similar to the coup in the Assembly. It will be led by a senior TMC leader, a source said.

A rebel camp in Parliament requires the support of around 20 Lok Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha members. BJP’s political managers have set the target, and that’s why CM Suvendu Adhikari and the state BJP president have been asked to come to Delhi, said a political observer. “The blueprint was similar to the coup on Wednesday in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, where the rebel camp of 58 out of 80 Trinamool Congress MLAs claimed themselves to be the ‘real Trinamool’ and elected Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition in the House,” they said, adding that many TMC MPs are already in touch with the BJP’s central leadership.

Speculation about a split in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha gained momentum following a social media post made by Kakoli Ghosh Dastider, Trinamool Congress’ four-time MP from Barasat, slamming party supremo Mamata Banerjee for the party’s disastrous defeat to the BJP in the Assembly elections in April. “The mandate is against policy and failure of governance,” she wrote.