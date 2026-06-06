Union Minister Vaishnaw announces 60 next-generation Metro trains for Kolkata over next five years

NEW DELHI: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while travelling on the Kolkata Metro on Saturday, interacted with railway staff and passengers and announced that 60 next generation trains would be introduced for the network over the next five years.

The Railway Minister travelled on the Kolkata Metro from Jain Hind Station to Noapara Station, interacting with fellow passengers to gather feedback on Metro services and understand what further improvements were required to enhance the commuter experience.

At the Metro station, he met sanitation workers and commended their efforts in maintaining cleanliness. The Minister also travelled by auto rickshaw from Noapara to the Belgharia Expressway, reflecting the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for fuel conservation and greater use of public transport.

Following these interactions, the Railway Minister met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and discussed various railway and infrastructure projects, including ongoing development works in the state.