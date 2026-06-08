Five including SFI secretary Srijan receive bail after arrest over protest against Kolkata hawker eviction drive

KOLKATA: Five CPI-M workers, including All India General Secretary of SFI Srijan Bhattacharya, were granted bail by Alipore court on Monday afternoon after being arrested during protest over a midnight eviction drive targeting hawkers at Jadavpur railway station in Kolkata.

The CPI-M’s Bengal leadership alleged that police resorted to lathi-charge against demonstrators, injuring party leader like Sujan Chakraborty, a Central Committee member of the party and several SFI activists.

The injured with profuse bleeding were rushed to the nearby KPC Medical college Hospital. The eviction drive began shortly after midnight at the railway station prompting hawkers, locals led by CPI-M to protest against the operations carried out by the railway authorities.

Local Congress workers were also seen protesting against the drive. With deployment of bulldozers large number of alleged illegal constructions come up along the railway station were demolished.

Armed Kolkata Police personnel, Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central forces and Railway Protection Force were deployed during the night-long operation.

“Five people were arrested in connection with the protests,” a police officer said. The CPM claimed that police used force against protesting hawkers and party members, including, Chakraborty and Srijan.