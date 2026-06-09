Sagarika Ghose criticises TMC rebels over defection, says ‘morality ends with Amit shah’s call’

Reiterating her faith in Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, she added, “I have always believed, and will continue to believe, in the remarkable leadership of @MamataOfficial, whose courage and values are an inspiration.”

Ghose questioned the growing trend of leaders abandoning parties after electoral defeat.

“What strikes me as bizarre is this culture of winning on one party’s symbol and then abandoning it the moment it faces defeat. If your convictions change with the election result, were they convictions at all?” she said.

Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she added that morality appears to collapse with political pressure.

“If loyalty lasts only as long as victory, what exactly was the mandate for? Or is it that when Shri @AmitShah and his associates make a phone call, you obediently line up and all morality ends? Shame,” she said.

Reports suggest that nearly 20 Trinamool Congress MPs have indicated interest in distancing themselves from the party’s current direction and extending support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), though official confirmation is awaited.

The development comes amid reported internal tensions within the TMC following recent electoral setbacks.

(With inputs from ANI)