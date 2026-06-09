TMC leader Sabyasachi Dutta arrested on extortion and criminal intimidation charges

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress leader Sabyasachi Dutta was arrested early on Tuesday from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation, police said.

Dutta, the former chairman of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), was apprehended from his residence in Raigachi, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the arrest followed a complaint filed by a businessman who alleged that the former Bidhannagar mayor had demanded more than Rs 1 crore from him in 2018. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and Dutta was subsequently arrested.

“If they can prove that I took even one rupee, I am ready to be hanged,” Dutta told reporters while being taken for a medical examination following his arrest.

Before being formally arrested, he was questioned by officers at Bidhannagar police station, where he was being held.

The TMC leader is scheduled to be produced before the Bidhannagar sub-divisional court on Tuesday.