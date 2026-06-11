Calcutta HC questions Bengal Assembly Speaker's decision to recognise LoP without party consent

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday made some significant observations on the recognition of rebel Trinamool Congress MLA Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay as the leader of the Opposition (LoP), questioning whether the Speaker could recognise a LoP without taking the consent of the political party concerned.

Justice Krishna Rao raised the question while hearing a plea against the Speaker’s decision to recognise Bandyopadhyay as LoP and Akhruzzman, another rebel MLA, a Chief Whip at a time when the party leadership expelled the former.

The Trinamool Congress leadership led by the party supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expelled Bandyopadhyay, MLA from Uluberia Purba, and Sandipan Saha, another legislator from Entally for anti-party activities.

Veteran MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay from Ballygunj seat in Kolkata, who was selected by the party leadership as the LoP in the House, moved the High Court on 8 June challenging the speaker’s decision to recognise Bandyopadhyay as the LoP.

Trinamool Congress MP and senior lawyer Kalyan Bandyopadhyay appearing for the petitioners argued that the party had officially nominated Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay for the post and had communicated its decision to the Speaker on several occasions. He also contended that the speaker ignored the party’s decision and instead acted on the support of 59 legislators backing a rival faction.

Justice Rao during hearing also observed that the person recognised as LoP was allegedly no longer a member of the party after being expelled and questioned the legal basis for such recognition.