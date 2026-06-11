Choose between Abhishek and me: MP Kalyan Banerjee's ultimatum to Mamata amid TMC row

Senior TMC leader and MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday urged party chief Mamata Banerjee to choose between her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and senior leaders like him.

He also accused the party's national general secretary of arrogance and having a fluctuating mindset.

Kalyan, also a senior advocate, declared he would remove himself from all legal matters and court petitions concerning Abhishek, although the MP said he would continue contesting cases related to the TMC party.

The rift between the two leaders came to a tipping point after Kalyan â who had been representing Abhishek in the Calcutta High Court in a signature forgery case of the CID was allegedly informed that a separate writ petition was filed by the Diamond Harbour MP with regard to the search operations conducted by the agency at the TMC office at Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence and Abhishek's Camac Street office.

"The two cases are connected, and I had mentioned the search operation issue before the bench who was hearing the signature forgery matter. The judge had listed the matter to be heard on Thursday. Later, some emissaries of Abhishek came to me to say that a separate writ has been filed on the CID raid issue. I was taken aback since I had no knowledge of it," Kalyan told reporters.

The advocate alleged that when he asked why he wasn't taken into confidence, they told him that it was done "on directions from the top".