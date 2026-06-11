Rs 1.77 crore recovered from English medium school in Bengal days after similar incident in Kolkata college

KOLKATA: In yet another unusual incident involving a large cash recovery from an academic institution in West Bengal, Rs 1.77 crore in bundles of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 notes was recovered from an English medium school in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, days after a similar incident was reported from a state government-sponsored college in Kolkata on June 3.

Several packets of condoms were also seized from an almirah installed in the ‘sick room’ of the school at Foreman Colony in Kanchrapara, officials said.

Police have detained cashier Aveek Nath and assistant accountant Sayan Ghosh for interrogation in connection with the incident.

The recovery has triggered a political and public controversy in the locality, with parents and residents questioning how such a large amount of cash was kept inside the institution and what its source was.

Sudipta Das, who won the election from the Bijpur Assembly constituency on a BJP ticket, said he had begun preparing a data bank on academic institutions in his area and came across the English medium school in question.