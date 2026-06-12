'I have no grievance against Kalyan Banerjee,' says Abhishek amid TMC leader's ultimatum to Mamata

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamool Congress and party MP from Diamond Harbour broke silence over the ongoing Bengal Assembly controversy on Friday evening, stating, “I have no grievance against Kalyan Banerjee.”

After attending a party meeting at the Harish Chatterjee Street residence of party supermo and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee this afternoon Abhishek came to back to his Kalighat house around 7.19 pm.

While reacting to reporters’ questions on the Kalyan Banerjee issue, Mamata’s nephew showing respect to the veteran Trinamool MP from Sreerampur in Hooghly district said, “Kalyan Banerjee has brought me up since my childhood and made me a human being. He is a senior leader in our party. He has rights to say something rude against me. But I have no grievance against him. Don’t make it complicated.”

Political observers felt that Abhishek has strategically managed the situation particularly at the backdrop against when the party is grappling with an unprecedented internal crisis after it suffered a crushing defeat to BJP in recent assembly elections in Bengal.

Kalyan’s outburst against Abhishek has landed the party supremo in the most embarrassing situation Mamata has ever faced in her political career of more than 40 years.

Kalyan, one of the few still standing by Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday asked her to choose between him and her nephew, accusing Abhishek of arrogance and of being the sole reason for the electoral rout and the party’s destruction. Trinamool secured only 80 out of 294 assembly constituencies in the elections.

Kalyan’s outburst came on a day when Abhishek appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under West Bengal Police probing the alleged signature forgery case in the state legislative assembly after having skipped three summons.