‘Operation Lotus’ has failed, says Kirti Azad amid continuing TMC turmoil

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad on Friday accused the BJP of attempting to engineer defections within the Mamata Banerjee-led party through “Operation Lotus”, claiming that efforts to split the TMC had so far failed.

In a post on X, Azad pointed to the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik and his appearance outside BJP leader Nishikant Dubey’s Delhi residence, meetings between dissident TMC MPs and Union minister Bhupender Yadav, and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s visit to TMC MP Satabdi Roy’s residence as signs of “an organised attempt” to weaken the party.

“Operation Lotus, under the guidance of Amit Shah, is underway,” Azad alleged, adding that the exercise had not succeeded.

Amid the growing unrest, a purported list containing the names and signatures of 19 TMC Lok Sabha MPs circulated online, although the alleged letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was not publicly available.

Dissident leaders claimed the document reflected support for their campaign.

The list reportedly included Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Bapi Haldar, Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia and Partha Bhowmick.