West Bengal police conduct midnight raid at Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata residence in search of his secretary

KOLKATA: A team from Salboni police station in West Midnapore carried out a midnight raid at the Kalighat Road residence of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata on Saturday in search of his secretary, Sumit Roy.

The development comes less than 12 hours after Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the police were implicating him in multiple cases following the change in power in West Bengal.

The raid was conducted in presence of Abhishek and Mamata Banerjee, party supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister.

Investigating officers from Salboni police station, assisted by personnel from Bhabanipur and Kalighat police stations, left Abhishek Banerjee's residence in Patuapara around 8 am after conducting a search operation that began in the early hours of the day.

Sumit Roy, a long-time trusted secretary of Abhishek, number two in the party after Mamata, was not found there during the search operation.

According to sources, Salboni police were looking for Sumit for the past few days in connection with a case involving alleged transfers of crores of rupees to his bank account.

Acting on a complaint related to an alleged land fraud case in the Kharagpur area of West Midnapore district, the police conducted an inquiry as part of their investigation into the matter.