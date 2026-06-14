Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s son sends legal notice to Mamata, senior party leaders

As the Trinamool Congress (TMC) grapples with its most serious internal crisis in recent years following its crushing defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, a fresh controversy has emerged involving rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and senior party leaders.

Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, the son of the rebel TMC MP, has sent a legal notice to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several senior party leaders, including Mahua Moitra, Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy and Sonali Guha, denying allegations that he sought a party ticket from the Barasat Assembly constituency.

The move comes amid growing dissent within the party, with an increasing number of MPs and legislators openly questioning the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and the influence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

In a post on X, Baidyanath accused Moitra of falsely claiming that his mother had lobbied for an Assembly ticket on his behalf.

“Mahua Moitra has falsely claimed that my mother was crying for an MLA ticket for me. 100 % lies. Disagreements should be fought politically, not by dragging private individuals and family members into the dispute. I reserve my legal rights,” he wrote.