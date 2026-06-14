Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s son sends legal notice to Mamata, senior party leaders

As the Trinamool Congress (TMC) grapples with its most serious internal crisis in recent years following its crushing defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, a fresh controversy has emerged involving rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and senior party leaders.
Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, the son of the rebel TMC MP, has sent a legal notice to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several senior party leaders, including Mahua Moitra, Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy and Sonali Guha, denying allegations that he sought a party ticket from the Barasat Assembly constituency.
The move comes amid growing dissent within the party, with an increasing number of MPs and legislators openly questioning the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and the influence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
In a post on X, Baidyanath accused Moitra of falsely claiming that his mother had lobbied for an Assembly ticket on his behalf.
“Mahua Moitra has falsely claimed that my mother was crying for an MLA ticket for me. 100 % lies. Disagreements should be fought politically, not by dragging private individuals and family members into the dispute. I reserve my legal rights,” he wrote.
In another post, he rejected allegations that either he or his mother had sought a Barasat ticket and denied claims regarding their personal habits.
“I categorically deny claims that I or my mother, Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, sought a Barasat Assembly ticket. I also deny statements allegedly made that my mother and I consume alcohol,” he said.
In the legal notice, Baidyanath sought a public clarification and apology within 15 days, asserting that he “neither sought nor desired any nomination for the Barasat Assembly Constituency” and had no political ambitions in that regard.
“Under instructions from and on behalf of my client, Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, a distinguished psychiatrist and medical professional, I hereby issue the present legal notice,” the notice stated.
The notice highlighted his professional credentials, describing him as “a highly qualified psychiatrist who has undergone training and professional engagement at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard University, Beston, and the Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust, London,” and said he enjoys “a reputation for academic excellence, professional integrity, and public respect.”
It further alleged that through public statements and media interactions, suggestions had been made that he had sought a political nomination from Barasat and that its denial had prompted his mother to adopt a dissident stance within the party.
“My client categorically denies these assertions. He states that he neither sought nor desired any nomination for the Barasat Assembly Constituency and had no political ambition in that regard,” the notice said.
The legal notice also claimed that representatives of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) had repeatedly approached him, urging him to consider contesting from the Barasat Assembly segment.
“My client further states that i-PAC representatives associated with political consultancy and organisational activities repeatedly approached him and requested that he consider contesting from the Barasat Assembly segment,” it stated.
According to the notice, TMCP functionary Sohom Pal also contacted him several times through WhatsApp, encouraging him to contest elections and inviting him to participate in health camps in Barasat.
“Every week, representatives from the Indian Political Action Committee, TMCP President Suhom Pal would call Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar to attend health camps in Barasat,” the notice said.
Baidyanath has demanded a public apology within 15 days, maintaining that any claim suggesting he sought a political nomination from Barasat is “false and defamatory.”