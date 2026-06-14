Signature forgery case: Abhishek Banerjee, Kunal Ghosh at CID headquarters for questioning

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee reached the CID headquarters in Kolkata on Sunday for a second round of questioning in connection with the alleged forgery of signatures of MLAs for appointment of the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

Later in the afternoon, TMC leader and MLA Kunal Ghosh, who the state probe agency summoned in the same matter, reached the Bengal Police Headquarters at Bhavani Bhawan.

The sleuths were not satisfied with the replies of the Diamond Harbour MP during his interrogation last week, and hence have been summoned again.

There is a probability that the two leaders may be made to sit face-to-face for interrogation, an officer said.

According to him, Banerjee was repeatedly asked about the details of the meeting where the "resolution was signed".

"Banerjee has been asked to provide some specific documents in connection with the case," the officer said, adding that the replies of both the TMC leaders would be cross-checked.

On May 6, TMC legislators met at Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence and proposed the name of Sovandeb Chattopadhyay for the post of Leader of the Opposition.

Legislators present at the meeting reportedly expressed support by a show of hands. The formal proposal, however, was not immediately submitted to the Assembly.

Following the swearing-in of TMC MLAs on May 13 and 14, the Assembly Secretariat sought a resolution from the party naming its nominee for the post. A fresh meeting was held on May 19, following which a document carrying signatures of 70 legislators in support of Chattopadhyay was submitted to the Assembly.

Questions were subsequently raised after discrepancies were allegedly noticed between signatures appearing on different documents submitted by TMC MLAs. The matter eventually led to the registration of an FIR and a CID probe. The state probe has already questioned several legislators in connection with the case.

(With inputs from PTI)