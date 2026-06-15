Bengal BJP govt to unveil new industry policy with seamless land acquisition plans in maiden budget

West Bengal's BJP government is set to unveil a new industrial policy focused on streamlined land acquisition, a single-window clearance system and investor incentives in its maiden state budget on June 22, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Monday.

Addressing a programme in Nandigram in Paschim Medinipur district, Adhikari said the proposed policy would be a cornerstone of the government's push to accelerate industrialisation and generate employment opportunities across the state.

He said the budget would also feature several "pro-people" measures aimed at boosting job creation, speeding up industrial growth and strengthening the delivery of social welfare schemes.

"Our industry policy is coming. We will introduce a new land acquisition plan, a single-window system and incentives for industries," Adhikari said at the inauguration of Jan Kalyan Shivir.

He said the government's objective was to generate jobs through industrial growth.

The chief minister said several important welfare-oriented decisions would also be announced in the budget.

Adhikari said the state would facilitate access to credit for entrepreneurs through various central schemes, including the PM Mudra Yojana, PM Vishwakarma and the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

He said eligible beneficiaries would be assisted in obtaining subsidy-linked loans at low interest rates, including collateral-free and guarantee-free credit facilities to support small businesses and self-employment.

The chief minister also announced a target of creating 10 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' through self-help groups during the current financial year.