Bengal CM says Kolkata civic body elections to be held by December

KOLKATA: After becoming the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari on Monday for the first time visited the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and announced that the elections in the civic body would be held by the first week of December.

With resignation of the Trinamool Congress MLA as well as the municipal councillor Firhad Hakim as KMC mayor, a long-time trusted aide of the party supremo and former CM of the state Mamata Banerjee, the Suvendu Adhikari government has recently dissolved the party-ruled Kolkata civic board and appointed IAS officer Smeeta Pandey, who is also the KMC commissioner, as its administrator to look after civic administrative function till the elections are held in December.

With announcement of holding KMC elections in its 144 municipal wards, Suvendu made it clear today the BJP government in the state wants to restore an elected civic board in the corporation.

Addressing a programme at the KMC headquarters, the CM said the Corporation is currently under an administrator following an "administrative deadlock" and that elected representatives would return through polls within the year.

Following the resignation of Hakim as Kolkata mayor, an administrative stalemate condition prevailed in the KMC particularly ahead of the onset of monsoon season in the state.

The state government had given a window period of three days so that the Trinamool Congress can select the new mayor. Since it could not happen, the KMC board was dissolved and Pandey was appointed as its administrator.