CBI to reopen R G Kar rape and murder case for fresh probe

KOLKATA: Following the formation of first ever BJP government in West Bengal, a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers on Monday visited the R G Kar government teaching hospital in Kolkata as part of a fresh inquiry to probe the rape and murder of the PGT doctor at her workplace in the chest medicine department housed in the nine-storied casualty building of the hospital on 9 August in 2024.

According to an official, the team comprised six officers visited the medical superintendent cum vice principal (MSVP) Dr Saptarshi Chatterjee and other senior administrative officials of the hospital and held close-door meeting this afternoon.

The incident had triggered a nationwide people’s outrage and prompted doctors across the country to hit the road demanding justice for the victim.

Junior doctors under West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF) ceased work across all public sector healthcare facilities in the state with active support of common masses in protest against the incident.

The agitating junior doctors also organised fast-unto-death at the Esplanade Metro Channel demanding the Kolkata Police that was initially investigating case to arrests all culprits involved in the incident. Later, the CBI took over the case for investigation.