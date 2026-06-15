TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee grilled by ED for 11 hours in Bengal primary school jobs scam probe

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with its money laundering investigation linked to the alleged primary school teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.

With the ED questioning him at its CGO Complex office in Salt Lake on Monday, Abhishek Banerjee has been facing back-to-back interrogations by investigating agencies since Thursday.

The Trinamool Congress national general secretary, considered second in the party hierarchy after the supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, was first questioned by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bhabani Bhaban in Kolkata.

The CID interrogation was linked to allegations of forged signatures of MLAs on documents related to the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

Monday’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate came in connection with its money laundering probe into the alleged primary school teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The CID on Sunday also interrogated him for more than eight hours at Bhabani Bhaban in the same case. The state investigating agency also made Abhishek and his party MLA Kunal Ghosh sit face-to-face and questioned same day at the same venue.

Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the ED at around 11 am on Monday in response to a summons issued in the case.

After 11 hours of interrogations, Abhishek came out of the CGO Complex office around 10.30 pm and left for Mamata's residence straight from Bhabani Bhaban.

"I will come again if they issue me summon but we will not surrender even they slit our throats. Earlier, I have appeared before the investigative agencies several times. In Delhi, I have faced the agency two times. In all, I appeared before them nearly 10 to 12 times. Today, I have cooperated with the investigating officials," he said.

According to ED sources, investigators have prepared around two dozen questions for the TMC leader as part of their probe.