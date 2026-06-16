Calcutta HC questions whether speaker can ignore majority party's LoP proposal

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday raised questions about the procedure followed in recognising the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, noting that the name proposed by the majority opposition party for the post was not taken into consideration.

High Court also questioned whether the speaker can ignore the proposal and recognise someone else as the LoP.

Justice Krishna Rao was hearing a petition filed by Sobandeb Chattopadhyay challenging Speaker Rathindranath Bose's decision to recognise the rebel MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as LoP in the state legislative assembly.

Justice Rao also asked how the Speaker should proceed when faced with two competing proposals from the same political party.

He observed that while the Speaker is expected to act on a resolution submitted by the largest opposition party, disputes arising from rival claims must be addressed in accordance with the law.

He also sought to know whether the Speaker could take such a decision on his own or was required to hear all sides before recognising the Leader of the Opposition.

Speaker's counsel Billwadal Bhattacharya argued that under the Bengal Legislative Assembly Emoluments Act, 1937, the LoP is the member recognised as the leader of the party considering the greatest numerical strength in the Assembly.