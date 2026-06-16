Mamata moves Calcutta HC challenging Assembly poll results in Bhabanipur seat

Trinamool Congress supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court challenging her defeat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in the recently concluded elections.

Mamata was defeated with a margin of more than 15,000 votes in her home turf, Bhabanipur, which she has held since 2021.

Counting of votes of the West Bengal assembly election was held on May 4.

After the BJP's resounding win in the West Bengal Assembly polls, Adhikari went on to become the first BJP chief minister of the state.

Notably, Mamata had earlier in 2021 approached the HC, after she was defeated from the Nandigram assembly seat in East Midnapore district by Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of 2000 votes.

The case is still pending in the court.