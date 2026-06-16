TMC rift deepens as MLAs loyal to Mamata left out of all-party meet; rebel camp invited

KOLKATA: Rift within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) deepened as MLAs loyal to Mamata Banerjee were not invited to an all-party meeting convened ahead of the Budget Session, while members of the party's rebel camp led by Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee received invitations.

Party MLAs Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and Kunal Ghosh were not allegedly asked to attend the meetings of the Business Affairs (BA) Committee and then the all-party meet.

While rebel TMC MLAs led by Ritabrata Banerjee, legislators Mostafizur Rahaman belonging to the CPI-M, Nawsad Siddiqui of Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Humayun Kabir of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) were invited to the all-party meet.

Political observers felt that the Assembly’s decision not to invite Chattapadhyay, a veteran Trinamool Congress MLA, and Ghosh to the meeting suggested that a new political equation is expected to emerge in the House, in the BJP government’s regime in the state.

The Assembly invited Ritabrata in view of the rebel Trinamool Congress camp's strength of 65 legislators in the House, observers felt.

The state finance minister, Dr Swapan Dasgupta, attended the meeting.

On Monday, Ritabrata fueled speculation about a split in the Trinamool Congress following the party's crushing defeat to the BJP in the recent state assembly elections.