Civic officials reach Abhishek Banerjee's house for survey

KOLKATA: Officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) reached Abhishek’s Kalighat Road residence on Tuesday for a survey. They were seen measuring the building, adjoining lane and footpath to verify if mandatory building plans were followed and any portion of footpath had been encroached upon. An official said a report would be submitted to higher authorities.

On Monday, a fresh complaint was filed against Abhishek by one Abhijit Das of Abhishek’s parliamentary constituency Diamond Harbour. He submitted the complaint at the Kalitala Ashuti police station in South 24-Parganas district.

Mamata on Tuesday filed an election petition before the Calcutta HC challenging her defeat in Bhabanipur to BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari with a margin by ocer 15,000 votes.

TMC also suffered another setback in the Assembly after its MLAs loyal to Mamata were not told to attend the meetings of Business Affairs (BA) Committee and then an all-party meet held ahead of the Budget session.