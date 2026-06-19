Abhishek Banerjee to meet Lok Sabha Speaker over TMC split dispute today

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday evening to present his case regarding the party split and oppose recognition of a breakaway faction, sources said.
According to sources, the meeting is set for 5 pm in the Speaker’s Parliament Chamber.
The meeting follows an invitation from the Speaker to Banerjee to put forward his views before a decision is taken on a request by 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs seeking recognition as a separate group after their reported merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India.
On 10 June, Banerjee wrote to the Speaker urging that no recognition, status, or facilities be granted to any group claiming to be a separate faction of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). He argued that the Constitution and anti-defection law do not permit the formation of a separate group within an existing political party.
He also requested an opportunity for the AITC to be heard before any decision was made.
While the rebel MPs have already met the Speaker, Birla has said he will hear both sides before taking a decision.
Parliamentary sources indicated that the Speaker will rule on the matter in accordance with the law and the rules governing the House.
(With inputs from PTI)