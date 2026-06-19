Abhishek Banerjee to meet Lok Sabha Speaker over TMC split dispute today

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday evening to present his case regarding the party split and oppose recognition of a breakaway faction, sources said.

According to sources, the meeting is set for 5 pm in the Speaker’s Parliament Chamber.

The meeting follows an invitation from the Speaker to Banerjee to put forward his views before a decision is taken on a request by 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs seeking recognition as a separate group after their reported merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India.