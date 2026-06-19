Agartala-bound IndiGo flight struck by lightning at Kolkata airport; no passengers injured

An IndiGo aircraft bound for Agartala was struck by lightning while on stand at the Kolkata airport on Friday during a thunderstorm, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

The incident occurred amid prevailing thunderstorm and rain conditions, for which the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) had issued weather alerts. No passengers were injured in the incident, he added.

The aircraft, IndiGo flight 6E6068 (VT-IPW), was on stand at aerobridge 56L when the lightning strike took place.

As a precautionary measure, the airline deboarded the passengers, who later departed on another aircraft (VT-ICD), the official said.

According to IndiGo, two ground personnel were slightly "affected" and were taken to a hospital for treatment. However, they were later declared "normal", the official added.

Kolkata and adjoining districts have been experiencing thunderstorms and rain since Friday morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas and traffic disruptions.

(With inputs from PTI)