Bengal clarifies Yoga Day participation voluntary, not mandatory for govt employees

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Friday clarified that participation in the International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations scheduled for June 21, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend in Kolkata, is voluntary and not mandatory for state government employees.

The clarification came after the Calcutta High Court disposed of a petition challenging an alleged directive making attendance compulsory, after the state government submitted that the communication was only an appeal and not an enforceable order.

The petition was filed by the State Coordination Committee of West Bengal Government Employees, a CPI-M–linked organisation, which had alleged that a June 14 order issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal made participation in the event mandatory for all government staff.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Billwadal Bhattacharya informed the court that the instruction was only a general appeal to public servants to participate in the event.

Taking note of the submission, Justice Amrita Sinha observed that the litigation was unnecessary, and recorded the state’s clarification that participation was not compulsory.

The court noted that the official communication described the instruction as an appeal for public servants to take part in the Yoga Day programme from 6.30 am to 7.45 am at designated venues, including Red Road and Milan Mela, if nominated.

Earlier, the order had stated that officers and employees across government departments, PSUs, autonomous bodies, local bodies, and outsourced personnel “shall observe” the occasion by participating in the programme, and had directed heads of offices to ensure participation.