Ex-Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick quits all TMC posts, cites health issues

Former West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick on Friday resigned from all posts in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), citing deteriorating health.

A longtime associate of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Mallick said he had informed the party leadership of his decision.

"I have resigned from all the posts of the TMC because of my extremely poor health condition," he said.

The resignation comes days after the party's organisational reshuffle, which saw Mallick inducted into its reconstituted working committee.

Mallick served as West Bengal's food and supplies minister between 2011 and 2021. However, his political career suffered a setback after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in October 2023 in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam.

Since his arrest, Mallick has repeatedly cited health issues and undergone several medical examinations while in custody.

His decision to step down from all party posts comes amid an ongoing rift within the TMC.

(With inputs from PTI)