Abhishek Banerjee faces growing rebellion within Trinamool after poll debacle

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shares a special bond with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary and MP from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas.

However, despite that support remaining intact, Abhishek is facing mounting criticism within the party following Trinamool Congress's crushing defeat to the BJP in the recent Assembly elections, where the party won only 80 of the state's 294 constituencies.

Mamata Banerjee has a number of nephews and nieces, being one of six brothers and two sisters. It is well known among journalists, politicians and political observers in Bengal that Mamata and Abhishek share a particularly close relationship because she believes that Abhishek, the son of her brother Amit Banerjee and his wife Lata, was the only child in the family who joined her political struggle against the CPI(M)-led Left Front government in the state.

The special bond between Mamata and Abhishek remains unabated even after the party's electoral setback, which has prompted several MLAs and MPs to rebel against him, holding him responsible for the poll debacle.

At a meeting held at her Kalighat residence a couple of weeks after the party was voted out of power, Mamata reportedly asked party legislators, including several veteran leaders, to stand and give Abhishek a standing ovation, who is widely regarded as the number two leader in the party after the supremo. The move reportedly triggered the first signs of dissent, which gradually intensified.

Months after the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011, Abhishek was parachuted into the party as the leader of YUVA, a youth wing that operated parallel to the Trinamool Youth Congress, then headed by Suvendu Adhikari.

Dissent against Abhishek escalated when he was elevated as the party's 'Yuvaraj' through his leadership of the youth wing.

Several leaders met Mamata in 2013 and complained that YUVA was creating a "party within a party", but she reportedly brushed aside the concerns, calling it a "harmless youth club".

Abhishek emerged as the party's 'Yuvaraj' and was elected MP from Diamond Harbour for the first time in 2014.

Gradually, he became increasingly influential in controlling the party's organisational structure across the state.

He studied at Nava Nalanda and M.P. Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School in Kolkata before obtaining BBA and MBA degrees from the controversial Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM) in New Delhi.

The New Delhi-based institute is reportedly no longer operational.