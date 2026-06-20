Return of Bengal’s glory has begun: Modi on statehood day

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday while addressing a programme to mark the statehood day ‘Paschimbanga Divas’, claimed that there had been a conspiracy to merge Bengal with Pakistan but Shyama Prasad Mukhopadhyay protested against the sinister move.

The Prime Minister said that Bengal had "broken free from its shackles" and embarked on a new journey of development, asserting that the change brought about by a single electoral verdict was visible across the state.

"Today, I have the good fortune for the first time to come to you after the assembly elections and the swearing-in of the new government in Bengal. A new freshness is being felt in the air after the change in power. It feels as if Bengal has now broken free from its shackles, and the return of Bengal's glory has begun," he asserted adding, "It is clearly visible in Bengal how your one vote can bring about a change."

Accusing the previous Trinamool Congress government of halting the transfer of land to BSF for border fencing along the India-Bangladesh frontier, Modi said the process has kickstarted after the BJP came to power in the state.