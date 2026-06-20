The nephew who became the heir: Abhishek Banerjee’s rise and reckoning

KOLKATA: In West Bengal politics, few relationships have shaped a party’s future as profoundly as the one between Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

The bond is familial, but its consequences have always been political. At 38, Abhishek Banerjee occupies a position unmatched by anyone in the Trinamool Congress except Mamata Banerjee herself.

Yet at a moment when the party is grappling with one of its most turbulent phases, marked by internal dissent, electoral setbacks and mounting questions over leadership, he finds himself at the centre of the storm.

To supporters, he remains the face of generational change. To critics, he is Bengal’s most prominent “nepo kid,” the beneficiary of political inheritance whose rapid ascent reshaped the party’s power structure and who is now being held responsible for many of its present troubles.

Once seen as the heir apparent, Abhishek has increasingly become the target of growing frustration and anxiety within the Trinamool Congress.

Mamata has many nephews and nieces, but party insiders have long maintained that Abhishek, the son of her brother Amit Banerjee and sister-in-law Lata Banerjee, enjoyed a special place in her political universe.

During the years when the Trinamool was battling the CPI(M)--led Left Front, he was among the few younger members of the family who actively identified with her political struggle.

That early association steadily translated into influence and then authority. After the Trinamool's historic victory in 2011, Abhishek’s rise was swift. He was handed charge of YUVA, a youth platform that critics saw as a parallel power centre, signalling that the nephew was no longer merely family. He was becoming the heir.