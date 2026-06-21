Six killed, 29 injured as bus crashes into parked truck in Jalpaiguri; CM announces compensation

At least six people, including a woman and her 18-month-old son, were killed and 29 others injured after a North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) bus rammed into a stationary truck in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Sunday morning.
The accident occurred around 11.30 am on National Highway-27 near Ulladabri when the bus, travelling from Maynaguri to Domohani in Paschim Bardhaman district, crashed into the rear of a truck parked along the roadside, police said.
The deceased were identified as Pampa Saha of Siliguri and her son Bibek, Jamuna Roy and Sajal Sarkar of Maynaguri, Shubhankar Sil of Cooch Behar, and an unidentified man. Among the injured are 15 men, 12 women and two children.
"One of the victims was brought dead to Maynaguri Rural Hospital from the accident site, while the other five succumbed to their injuries at Jalpaiguri Government Medical College and Hospital," a senior police officer said.
All injured passengers have been admitted to Jalpaiguri Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.
The collision severely damaged the front portion of the bus, trapping several passengers inside. Police personnel and local residents launched a rescue operation to evacuate those trapped.
Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police Sujata Kumari Beena Pani said preliminary findings suggest adverse weather and slippery road conditions may have played a role in the crash.
"The exact cause will be known only after a detailed investigation," a senior police officer said.
In a post on X, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said he was "deeply saddened" by the accident at Ulladabri Jorabadh on NH-27 and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
He said the state government would provide compensation to the families of those killed and injured, and bear the medical expenses of those undergoing treatment.
"My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this horrific incident. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved kin and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured passengers," he said.
Adhikari announced that the next of kin of each deceased victim would receive Rs 5 lakh as compensation. Those grievously injured would be given Rs 1 lakh, while passengers who sustained minor injuries would receive Rs 50,000.
(With inputs from PTI)