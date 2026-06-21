Six killed, 29 injured as bus crashes into parked truck in Jalpaiguri; CM announces compensation

At least six people, including a woman and her 18-month-old son, were killed and 29 others injured after a North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) bus rammed into a stationary truck in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred around 11.30 am on National Highway-27 near Ulladabri when the bus, travelling from Maynaguri to Domohani in Paschim Bardhaman district, crashed into the rear of a truck parked along the roadside, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pampa Saha of Siliguri and her son Bibek, Jamuna Roy and Sajal Sarkar of Maynaguri, Shubhankar Sil of Cooch Behar, and an unidentified man. Among the injured are 15 men, 12 women and two children.

"One of the victims was brought dead to Maynaguri Rural Hospital from the accident site, while the other five succumbed to their injuries at Jalpaiguri Government Medical College and Hospital," a senior police officer said.

All injured passengers have been admitted to Jalpaiguri Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The collision severely damaged the front portion of the bus, trapping several passengers inside. Police personnel and local residents launched a rescue operation to evacuate those trapped.