TMC West Bengal minority cell chief Mosaraf Hussen resigns

Amid the intensifying crisis within the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, the president of its state minority cell, Mosaraf Hussen resigned from his post on Sunday.

Hussen, the MLA from Itahar in Uttar Dinajpur district, said he found it difficult to continue in the post under the prevailing political circumstances.

"I have informed the party of my decision that I will not continue in the post," he said.

Hussen was appointed to the post earlier this month.

The legislator said he was not aligned with either of the two factions within the TMC at present, though he had held discussions with the grouping led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

(With inputs from PTI)