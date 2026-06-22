In first budget, Bengal's BJP govt announces DA hike for its employees, one lakh recruitments

The BJP dispensation in West Bengal presented its maiden budget on Monday, announcing the filling of 1 lakh government vacancies, a 20 percentage point hike in DA for its employees, and a Rs 36,000-crore outlay for the financial assistance scheme for women, Annapurna Yojana.

Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said the government has inherited a debt burden of Rs 8.15 lakh crore from the TMC regime and stressed that fiscal discipline and administrative reforms were essential to restore public confidence in governance.

"Building a corruption-free administrative structure is a cornerstone of our vision. We have to restore people's trust in governance," he said, announcing a new citizen outreach initiative titled 'Apnar Sarkar, Apnar Pashe'.

Dasgupta announced that the dearness allowance of state government employees and the dearness relief for pensioners would be raised by 20 percentage points from October 1, taking the total DA to 38 per cent. It would narrow the gap between the DA for state government employees and their central government counterparts by 22 percentage points.

The finance minister said the budget had been framed with the objective of building a "modern, progressive and developed Bengal" in line with the vision of a "Viksit Bharat".

Projecting employment generation as a key pillar of the new government's agenda, Dasgupta announced that one lakh vacancies in government departments would be filled in phases, including 20,000 posts in the police department and 50,000 teaching and non-teaching positions in schools.

Thirty-three per cent of the jobs would be reserved for women, while a 10 per cent quota would be provided for Agniveers wherever applicable, he said. The upper age limit for government recruitment, already relaxed by five years, would continue for the next two years.