'Can she still be called a mass leader?' Adhikari mocks Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal Assembly

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday took a swipe at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly, questioning her status as a mass leader and remarking that she was "sitting at home and listening to me."

Referring to the electoral outcome, Adhikari said, "Even after losing in her own booth, can she still be called a mass leader?" He also cited several past remarks attributed to Banerjee and added, "She termed the Mahakumbh a death Kumbh. The people of Bengal have given their verdict. While sitting in the chief minister's chair, she led a rally against the Ram Temple. Bengal has answered."

The chief minister also targeted Banerjee over the Jagannath temple in Digha, alleging that government funds were used for its construction in violation of norms.

"Standing in front of this microphone in the Assembly, she told me that 'you lost in the municipality elections'. Today she is sitting at home and listening to me. I had told her that people would respond, and they have," Adhikari said.

His remarks triggered protests from a section of Trinamool Congress MLAs. Legislators aligned with the breakaway faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee entered the Well of the House before staging a walkout.

Adhikari then remarked, "Kalighat TMC remains; the ones claiming to be the original TMC have fled."

As proceedings continued, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh sought permission to speak, which Adhikari granted.

Ghosh said, "We fully support the steps you are taking. You had said those accused of crimes against women will not be spared. There are allegations against Ritabrata as well. Take action against him, too."

Adhikari, who was seen smiling at the comment, responded, "If there are allegations against Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan De, bring them. Action will be taken. Just see what is happening. In just one-and-a-half months, they have lost 20 MPs and 62 MLAs out of 80."

"No party in India has faced such a situation. This downfall is due to arrogance, corruption and dynastic politics. You will not be able to rise again," he added.

The political turmoil within the TMC has deepened in recent weeks. As many as 58 of the party's 80 MLAs have backed Ritabrata Banerjee's claim to the post of Leader of the Opposition, rejecting the leadership's choice. The rebel camp has since claimed its support has grown further.

The crisis has also spilled over to Parliament, where 20 of the TMC's 28 Lok Sabha MPs recently broke away from the party's parliamentary wing, merged with the NCPI, and extended support to the BJP-led NDA.

(With inputs from PTI)