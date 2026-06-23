Centre announces Haldia seaport in West Bengal as immigration checkpoint

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated Haldia seaport in West Bengal as an authorised immigration checkpoint, taking the total number of such seaport facilities in the country to 41.

The decision was notified late last night through an amendment to the list of authorised immigration checkpoints under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The notification was issued under Section 4(1) of the Act and modifies an earlier Gazette notification published on September 1, 2025.

According to the amendment, Haldia has been added under Category II, which covers seaports. A new entry- “41 Haldia (West Bengal)” - has been inserted in the existing list, formally empowering the port to handle immigration clearance for international passengers and crew, the MHA said in the notification.

Located on the Hooghly River, about 120 km southwest of Kolkata, Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) is a major deep-water port operating under the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata. The port serves as a key maritime gateway for eastern India, handling cargo, petroleum products, chemicals, containers and other commodities.