Centre announces Haldia seaport in West Bengal as immigration checkpoint

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated Haldia seaport in West Bengal as an authorised immigration checkpoint, taking the total number of such seaport facilities in the country to 41.
The decision was notified late last night through an amendment to the list of authorised immigration checkpoints under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The notification was issued under Section 4(1) of the Act and modifies an earlier Gazette notification published on September 1, 2025.
According to the amendment, Haldia has been added under Category II, which covers seaports. A new entry- “41 Haldia (West Bengal)” - has been inserted in the existing list, formally empowering the port to handle immigration clearance for international passengers and crew, the MHA said in the notification.
Located on the Hooghly River, about 120 km southwest of Kolkata, Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) is a major deep-water port operating under the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata. The port serves as a key maritime gateway for eastern India, handling cargo, petroleum products, chemicals, containers and other commodities.
Officials said the inclusion of Haldia in the immigration network is expected to streamline the movement of foreign nationals, seafarers and cruise passengers while strengthening port-based international connectivity. The move is also in line with the Centre’s efforts to enhance infrastructure and regulatory mechanisms at major maritime hubs.
The latest notification is part of a series of updates to the country’s immigration framework. The principal notification has previously been amended on November 20, 2025, and May 29, 2026, reflecting the government’s ongoing efforts to expand immigration facilities.
Last month, the MHA had notified three Gujarat ports - Dahej, Sikka and Tuna Tekra - as authorised immigration checkposts under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The addition of Haldia further expands the network of immigration-enabled ports and is expected to support growing international maritime traffic and trade-linked passenger movement along India’s eastern coast.