SC directs petitioner to move Calcutta HC with plea on exclusion from ration list after SIR

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed a petitioner to move the Calcutta High Court over allegations that individuals left out of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal were also being dropped from the ration list.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi for urgent listing.

"All those people whose names have been excluded in the SIR are sought to be excluded from the ration list and this has caused a lot of problem.

Lot of beneficiaries are in the danger of being excluded," the lawyer, who mentioned the matter, said.

Justice Nagarathna asked the counsel why the petitioner has not moved the Calcutta High Court.

"The Calcutta High Court is functioning. Go there," the bench said.

The counsel said the SIR exercise was upheld by the top court.

The bench observed that issue related to ration card is a different cause of action.

"Please take it to the high court," the bench said.

On June 4, West Bengal's Food and Supplies Department ordered a state-wide verification exercise to identify and delete ineligible beneficiaries from the Public Distribution System (PDS), linking the process to the outcome of the SIR of electoral rolls.