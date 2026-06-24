‘Cornered’ Abhishek Banerjee moves HC, seeks nod to visit abroad for eye care

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday moved the Calcutta HC for temporary relaxation of restrictions on his foreign travel.

The Diamond Harbour MP and nephew of former CM Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek, filed a petition before a bench of Justice Sougata Bhattacharyya seeking permission for a week’s travel abroad to undergo eye treatment abroad.

Abhishek has been subjected to many interrogations by the Bengal and Central investigating agencies in connection with cases, including alleged signature forgery of the party MLAs in the assembly, provocative speeches related to the ‘DJ’ music issue, and the primary teachers recruitment scam.

According to the appeal, the senior TMC MP needs to travel overseas for a week to undergo treatment for an eye condition. A hearing is expected later this week. He had suffered an eye injury following an accident along the Durgapur Expressway in the Hooghly district in 2016, and since then he has been under treatment regularly.