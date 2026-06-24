Kolkata warehouse collapse puts focus on SMPK port lessee to Behera Brothers

KOLKATA: The under-construction multi-storied warehouse that collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area on Wednesday, trapping several workers, was being constructed on a plot leased by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Kolkata (SMPK) to Behera Brothers for setting up a warehouse and cold storage facility, an official said.

The 6,689-square-metre plot was leased to the Kolkata-based warehousing company for a period of 30 years, effective from August 1, 2024, a port official told PTI.

Attempts to contact officials of Behera Brothers on their mobile and landline numbers for comments on the incident and the construction project went unanswered till the filing of this report.

Behera Brothers, established in 1970, is engaged in storage and warehousing services and operates facilities.

The company claims it primarily handles storage of tea and other products, engages in logistics and supply-chain management as its core area of business. It counts leading beverage companies among its clientele.

The warehouse project came into focus after a three-storey structure on the leased land collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, trapping several workers under the debris and prompting a large-scale rescue operation.

Police said at least 10 people were rescued and taken to hospitals, while rescue teams continued searching for others feared trapped beneath the rubble.

State ministers, Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials, police, fire services personnel, disaster management teams and Army personnel joined the rescue operation at the site.