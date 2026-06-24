Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien alleges BJP govt trying to impose vegetarianism in Bengal

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP and party joint secretary Derek O’Brien on Wednesday accused the BJP government in West Bengal of depriving children of nutrition by attempting to replace eggs in school mid-day meals.

The issue arose after Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta, while presenting the state budget on Monday, said ISKCON would assist in the preparation and distribution of meals under the mid-day meal scheme in schools under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area.

According to reports, ISKCON has proposed replacing eggs with plant-based sources of protein, including paneer and rajma, in the existing menu.

Escalating his attack on the BJP, Derek wrote on X, “After the fish-eating tamasha during the election campaign, the Gujarat Gymkhana finally reveals itself. New BJP govt at work in Bengal.”

He alleged that while eggs were being used as a political tool against rivals, children were being deprived of nutrition. “Throw eggs at rivals. But deprive children of nutrition by taking eggs off from midday meals. Imposing vegetarianism. Bengal rejects this,” the Rajya Sabha MP wrote on X.