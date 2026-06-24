Under-construction warehouse collapses in west Kolkata; several feared trapped

Several people are feared trapped after an under-construction warehouse collapsed in the Taratala area of west Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Four people have been rescued so far, according to a Kolkata Police official.

"The roof of the warehouse located on the Transport Depot Road near Brace Bridge in the Taratala area collapsed around noon. Our officers have reached the spot. Some people were working at the site at the time of the incident. We fear that quite a few people may be trapped under the debris," the officer said.

Rescue teams from the Kolkata Police, Disaster Management Group, civil defence and fire and emergency services were deployed to the site.

Army personnel were also assisting with the operation, while cranes and heavy lifting equipment were being used to clear the collapsed iron beams and search for those trapped.

Control room numbers -- 1070, 8697981070, 033-22143526/22535185 -- of the Disaster Management Group have opened at the state secretariat for the incident.

This is a developing story.

(With inputs from PTI)