Kolkata warehouse collapse toll rises to 15 as rescue teams continue search operations even after two days

The toll in the Taratala warehouse collapse in south Kolkata rose to 15 on Friday after rescue teams recovered two more bodies from the debris and two injured workers succumbed during treatment, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

Teams from multiple agencies, including Army personnel, Kolkata Police and the state disaster management group, continued intensive search operations through the rubble on Friday morning, two days after the warehouse roof caved in.

Two bodies were recovered late on Thursday night, though their identities are yet to be established, the official said. On Friday morning, two workers, Mannu Kumar and Sahil Sardar, died at the state-run SSKM Hospital, taking the toll to 15.

“Nineteen-year-old Mannu Kumar, a native of Munger district in Bihar, had been rescued from the debris on June 24 and had undergone surgery on Thursday night. Despite sustained medical efforts, he died in the early hours of Friday,” the official said to PTI.