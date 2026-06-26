West Bengal to table anti-social activities Bill modelled on Gujarat and UP laws

KOLKATA: In line with the processes in the BJP-ruled Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, the West Bengal government is set to introduce a bill to strictly deal with organised anti-social activities, like public disorder, vandalism and attacks on police personnel and public servants, in the assembly on Monday.

While addressing in the Assembly earlier this week, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had announced that the bill would be placed during the ongoing budget session in the House. “With such a law in place, people will think five times before taking the law into their hands,” he had said.

The Adhikari government published a gazette notification mentioning “The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026” on Wednesday. The notification, published in the special number of the Kolkata Gazette, stated that ensuring public safety and enforcing strict control on organised anti-social activities are the primary considerations of this law.

As per the proposed law, preventive arrest for up to one year can be made if any person is identified as dangerous for public safety. With applications of relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita with the proposed law, assets of the accused can be seized.

A senior official at the state secretariat Nabanna said, “There have been repeated instances where police personnel, administrative officials and even Central forces have come under attack while performing their duties. The objective of the new law is not only to maintain law and order, but also to ensure public safety.”