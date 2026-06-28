Mamata-led faction files fresh police complaints against 'illegal' use of party symbols, designations by TMC rebels

Amid the intensifying crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party supremo Mamata Banerjee-led faction on Sunday filed fresh police complaints against the group led by rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee over using the party's name, symbols and organisational designations "illegally" and misleading the supporters.

The complaints, filed by TMC's joint national secretary Dola Sen, came a day after the party's 'Kalighat wing' had approached the Pragati Maidan and New Town police with similar allegations against the breakaway camp.

The move marks a sharp escalation in the month-long struggle within the party following the assembly poll debacle, with both camps now increasingly relying on legal and organisational measures to establish their claim over the party's legacy and structure.

In the latest complaints at Kalighat police station and Kolkata Police's Cyber Crime division, the Mamata Banerjee loyalists named Ritabrata Banerjee, former minister Arup Roy, Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha and Biplab Mitra, alleging that they were attempting to run a parallel organisation by projecting themselves as office-bearers of the All India Trinamool Congress without authorisation from the party leadership.

"The accused persons are using the party's name, symbol and organisational positions to create confusion among workers and supporters and damage the party's image," the complaint alleged.

The police complaints come less than a week after the rebel faction organised a high-profile "special session" at a luxury hotel in New Town, where it announced a new national working committee that excluded both Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.