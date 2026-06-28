West Bengal BJP government relaxes restrictions on sale of diesel in containers, barrels

KOLKATA: The West Bengal BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday relaxed restrictions on the sale of diesel in containers and barrels for several essential sectors, including healthcare services, agriculture and the tea industry across the state, expressing concerns that the curbs were affecting daily operations and emergency services.

With the relaxation, individuals, organisations and consumers associated with these essential sectors will now be able to purchase diesel in containers or barrels and transport it without difficulty, the CM said.

The Bengal government withdrew the restrictions on the sale of diesel in containers and barrels for these essential sectors.

In a post on X on Sunday, Suvendu said his government was committed to ensuring that the daily lives of people and the state's economy function smoothly without disruption.

Referring to the recent restrictions on supplying diesel in containers, Suvendu said the measure had created severe difficulties for farmers, hospitals and agencies engaged in providing emergency services.

"Our hardworking farmer brothers, various hospitals and emergency service providers were facing extreme difficulties in carrying out their work. To protect public interest, the West Bengal government intervened immediately," the CM wrote.

The state government has also relaxed the daily limit on diesel supply for eligible customers. To purchase diesel at fuel stations, beneficiaries will only be required to present basic identification documents.