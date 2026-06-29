West Bengal govt set to unveil Uniform Civil Code Bill in Assembly on Monday

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is expected to make a statement on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, in the state Assembly on Monday, as the government moves to introduce a series of key legislations.
Besides the UCC Bill, the Assembly is scheduled to take up The West Bengal Backward Classes (Other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, The West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes (Amendment) Bill, 2026, The West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, for introduction, consideration and passage.
The proposed UCC legislation has generated considerable political attention, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) having pledged to implement a Uniform Civil Code in the state during the Assembly elections.
West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya reiterated the party's commitment to the UCC, saying it has been part of the BJP's ideological agenda since its inception in 1980.
"The BJP has no hidden agenda. Since the party was formed, it has been advocating for the UCC. Even when we had only two MPs, we talked about it, and now with 303, we are still talking about it. Wherever the BJP comes to power, the UCC will be implemented. The timeline and process, however, will be decided by the West Bengal government. It is not just the BJP; many sections of society, including people from minority communities, also support the UCC. There should be one law for one country," Bhattacharya told news agency ANI.
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also defended the proposed legislation, describing it as a longstanding commitment of the BJP.
"The UCC has been a key part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto. Our government is working in accordance with our manifesto. As for the issues of 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad' mentioned by Suvendu Adhikari, the Prime Minister has also expressed concern regarding demographic changes. A Demographic Commission will address these issues in the future. If you look at demographic changes occurring in many parts of the country, including Bengal, factors such as 'Land Jihad' have played a significant role. Our government is moving forward in that direction," Majumdar said.
The remarks come after Adhikari announced that the UCC would be implemented in West Bengal, following the models adopted by Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam.
Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said a committee headed by a retired judge had been constituted to prepare the framework for the legislation, adding that details of the proposed law would be presented in the Assembly on Monday.
"The Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Bengal. We will follow a specific procedure, which will be outlined in the Assembly. A committee has been formed under the leadership of a retired judge. The process will mirror the procedures followed in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam," he said.
(With inputs from ANI)