West Bengal govt set to unveil Uniform Civil Code Bill in Assembly on Monday

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is expected to make a statement on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, in the state Assembly on Monday, as the government moves to introduce a series of key legislations.

Besides the UCC Bill, the Assembly is scheduled to take up The West Bengal Backward Classes (Other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, The West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes (Amendment) Bill, 2026, The West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, for introduction, consideration and passage.

The proposed UCC legislation has generated considerable political attention, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) having pledged to implement a Uniform Civil Code in the state during the Assembly elections.

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya reiterated the party's commitment to the UCC, saying it has been part of the BJP's ideological agenda since its inception in 1980.

"The BJP has no hidden agenda. Since the party was formed, it has been advocating for the UCC. Even when we had only two MPs, we talked about it, and now with 303, we are still talking about it. Wherever the BJP comes to power, the UCC will be implemented. The timeline and process, however, will be decided by the West Bengal government. It is not just the BJP; many sections of society, including people from minority communities, also support the UCC. There should be one law for one country," Bhattacharya told news agency ANI.