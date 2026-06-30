20 injured, five critical as fire breaks out at naphtha pipeline in Bengal's Haldia refinery

KOLKATA: More than 20 people were injured, five of them critically, after a massive fire broke out at a naphtha-carrying pipeline of Haldia Petrochemicals in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district in the early hours of Tuesday.

More than 12 fire fighting engines were pressed into service to douse the fire spotted around 3 am on Tuesday.

The blaze was reported around 2.45 am and quickly spread to Chiranjibpur in Ward 13 of Haldia Municipality, engulfing several houses in the area.

Two HPL security personnel were among those injured, the police said.

"Over 20 people, mostly locals, were injured in the fire. Out of them, five are critical. Some are undergoing treatment here while some were referred to hospitals in Kolkata," a police officer said.

"Around 10 people are being shifted to state-run SSKM Hospital and NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, besides two other private hospitals in the city," the officer said.

“The area has been secured, and firefighting operations are continuing. The exact cause of the incident will be known only after a detailed investigation,” they said.

The blaze also damaged overhead railway equipment near the site, disrupting train services, sources said.