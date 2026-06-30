West Bengal

Over 10 injured as fire breaks out at Haldia refinery naphtha pipeline

The blaze was reported around 2.45 am and quickly spread to Chiranjibpur in Ward 13 of Haldia Municipality, engulfing several houses in the area.
Dark smoke and flames billow after a massive fire broke out suddenly in naphtha-carrying pipeline at the Haldia Refinery, in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal, Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
Dark smoke and flames billow after a massive fire broke out suddenly in naphtha-carrying pipeline at the Haldia Refinery, in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal, Tuesday, June 30, 2026.Photo |PTI
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

More than 10 people were injured after a major fire broke out at a naphtha-carrying pipeline of Haldia Petrochemicals in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 2.45 am and quickly spread to Chiranjibpur in Ward 13 of Haldia Municipality, engulfing several houses in the area.

Twelve fire tenders were pressed into service, and firefighting operations were still underway, officials said.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital. Five of them were later shifted to Tamluk Medical College and Hospital, where two were reported to be in critical condition, a police officer said.

"The area has been secured, and firefighting operations are continuing. The exact cause of the incident will be known only after a detailed investigation," he said.

The fire also damaged overhead railway equipment near the site, disrupting train services, officials added.

(With inputs from PTI)

West Bengal
naphtha
Haldia Petrochemicals