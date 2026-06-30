Over 10 injured as fire breaks out at Haldia refinery naphtha pipeline

More than 10 people were injured after a major fire broke out at a naphtha-carrying pipeline of Haldia Petrochemicals in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 2.45 am and quickly spread to Chiranjibpur in Ward 13 of Haldia Municipality, engulfing several houses in the area.

Twelve fire tenders were pressed into service, and firefighting operations were still underway, officials said.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital. Five of them were later shifted to Tamluk Medical College and Hospital, where two were reported to be in critical condition, a police officer said.

"The area has been secured, and firefighting operations are continuing. The exact cause of the incident will be known only after a detailed investigation," he said.

The fire also damaged overhead railway equipment near the site, disrupting train services, officials added.

(With inputs from PTI)