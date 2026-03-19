West Bengal polls: Calcutta HC Chief Justice meets officials ahead of voters list release

KOLKATA: A day ahead of the Election Commission of India (ECI) set to publish the first supplementary list of voters marked as ‘under adjudication’, Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul on Thursday held a meeting with state Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh, Director General of Police Siddh Nath Gupta, and Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Ranade.

According to the sources in the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, the meeting is being seen as significant especially ahead of the publication of the list of adjudicated voters.

On February 28, the ECI had published the final list of more than 6.44 crore eligible electors in the state following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It had also released a separate list of over 60.6 lakh voters categorized under logical discrepancies and unmapped categories.

Following directives from the Supreme Court of India, these 60.6 lakh voters were marked as ‘under adjudication’, with their eligibility to be determined by judicial officers. Sources in the CEO office in Kolkata said that around 23 lakh of these cases have been disposed of so far.

Around 700 judicial officers, including 200 from neighbouring Bihar and Jharkhand, have been engaged in the scrutiny process. A senior administrative officer in the state indicated that law and order issues may have been discussed during the meeting, as tensions could arise if a large number of voters do not find their names in the first supplementary list.