ECI sets up appellate tribunals in West Bengal for voter list appeals ahead of assembly polls

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a notification to form separate appellate tribunals for hearing of appeals against orders passed by the designated judicial officers in respect of inclusions or exclusions of prospective electors in the voters’ list of post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal where assembly elections are scheduled on April 23 and 29 respectively.

The ECI has formed 19 appellate tribunals for all electoral districts across the state.

According to the notification, “Consequent upon the publication of the supplementary electoral roll, appellant may file appeals against the orders passed by the designated Judicial Officers in accordance with the notification.”

The appeal may be filled either: i. Online, through the ECI net platform at https://ecinet.eci.gov.in or ii. Physically, at the office of the DM/SDM/SDO, who shall ensure the digitisation and uploading of the appeal on the ECI NET platform at the earliest, the notification states.