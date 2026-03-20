'People stand with Mamata': Sanjay Raut on West Bengal elections, ECI criticism

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed that top BJP leadership, along with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, know that Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee cannot be defeated in West Bengal.
“You cannot defeat Mamata Banerjee. Winning against her in West Bengal is not just difficult—it is impossible. This is known to Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the entire BJP. Even the Chief Election Commissioner is aware of this. That is why they are taking complete control over West Bengal,” Raut told ANI.
Raut referred to the transfers of senior officials as an attempt to “take complete control” and asserted that the people stand with Mamata Banerjee, predicting her victory in the upcoming two-phase West Bengal assembly elections scheduled for April 23 and 29.
“Transfers of the Chief Secretary, DGP, and Commissioner—what will that achieve? Why don’t such transfers happen in other states like Maharashtra or Assam? The people of India are with Mamata Banerjee. She will emerge victorious in West Bengal,” Raut added.
The remarks follow strong criticism from West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP-led central government of selectively targeting her state. She described the transfer of more than 50 senior officials as an “undeclared emergency.”
In a post on X, Banerjee stated that the large-scale transfers reflect political interference rather than administrative necessity. “The manner in which the Election Commission has singled out Bengal is unprecedented and deeply alarming. Even before the formal election notification, over 50 senior officials—including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, ADGs, IGS, DIGs, District Magistrates, and SPs—have been arbitrarily removed,” she said.
Calling it “political interference of the highest order,” Banerjee said these actions undermine constitutional principles and signal a systematic politicisation of institutions meant to remain impartial. She also raised concerns over delays in publishing supplementary electoral rolls, alleging violations of Supreme Court directions and creating uncertainty for voters.
The West Bengal assembly elections will be held in two phases: April 23 and April 29, 2026, with vote counting on May 4.
Phase 1: 152 constituencies. Gazette notification on March 30, last date for nominations April 6, scrutiny April 7, withdrawal until April 9, polling on April 23.
Phase 2: 142 constituencies. Gazette notification on April 2, last date for nominations April 9, scrutiny April 10, withdrawal until April 13, polling on April 29.