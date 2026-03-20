'People stand with Mamata': Sanjay Raut on West Bengal elections, ECI criticism

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed that top BJP leadership, along with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, know that Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee cannot be defeated in West Bengal.

“You cannot defeat Mamata Banerjee. Winning against her in West Bengal is not just difficult—it is impossible. This is known to Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the entire BJP. Even the Chief Election Commissioner is aware of this. That is why they are taking complete control over West Bengal,” Raut told ANI.

Raut referred to the transfers of senior officials as an attempt to “take complete control” and asserted that the people stand with Mamata Banerjee, predicting her victory in the upcoming two-phase West Bengal assembly elections scheduled for April 23 and 29.

“Transfers of the Chief Secretary, DGP, and Commissioner—what will that achieve? Why don’t such transfers happen in other states like Maharashtra or Assam? The people of India are with Mamata Banerjee. She will emerge victorious in West Bengal,” Raut added.

The remarks follow strong criticism from West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP-led central government of selectively targeting her state. She described the transfer of more than 50 senior officials as an “undeclared emergency.”