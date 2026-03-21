After terming him a 'BJP cadre', Mamata Banerjee pays 'courtesy visit' to new Bengal Governor RN Ravi

KOLKATA: Hardly an hour after the Union Minister of State for Education left Lok Bhavan on Saturday afternoon, outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a courtesy visit to Governor R N Ravi at the same venue in Kolkata.

She spent about an hour there at Lok Bhavan. Mamata, while entering the Lok Bhavan, told reporters waiting at its gate that she had been invited for tea by the newly appointed governor when he took the oath of office on March 12.

“It is just a courtesy visit. Nothing else. I have no agenda,” she told reporters. The chief minister had earlier questioned the sudden resignation of previous Governor C V Ananda Bose and the appointment of Ravi to the post.

The Centre suddenly moved the former Governor C V Ananda Bose out of Lok Bhavan during first week of March after three and a half years in office and announced Ravi, a retired IPS officer of 1976 batch, who served as Governor of Tamil Nadu, as the new Governor of Bengal.

Bose’ sudden removal from Lok Bhavan prompted Mamata to make scathing attacks on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he had allegedly conspired to force Bose to resign ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

She had also attacked the new Governor branding him as ‘BJP cadre.’ Mamata had also slammed Ravi, terming him a "BJP cadre" and virtually signalling an escalating faceoff between the state secretariat Nabanna and Lok Bhavan in the coming days.