First-ever Eid prayers offered at proposed 'Babri Masjid' ground in West Bengal's Murshidabad

Speaking with the media, a devotee who arrived for the prayers at the event said, "We are very happy that the Eid prayers have been successfully conducted here. People from across the state and even from Jharkhand have arrived here. Bengal's most popular sweets were distributed afterwards. The best part is that Humayun Kabir, though he couldn't join, gave us his blessings and wished Eid to everyone."

Another devotee said, "We arrived on the day when the foundation stone for the Masjid was laid and have come here again. It feels good. The weather was pleasant, and there were no interruptions. The prayers were conducted successfully."

The organisers also distributed traditional sweets, Semai, and Firni to the large crowd.

On Thursday, Humayun Kabir said that his party will contest 182 seats in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Kabir said, "I had already announced 15 candidates earlier. Now, Humayun Kabir will contest from Raninagar; he is also doing an additional job. Then, another businessman named Humayun Kabir will contest from Bhagwangola. Also, Manisha Pathak Pandey will contest from the 64-Murshidabad seat. So, with the 15 announced earlier and these three now, we have opened a list of 18 candidates today."

"My party, along with the alliance we are in, will contest in 182 seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will be a partner and will contest in approximately 8 of those seats," he added.